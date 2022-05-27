Arkansas State announces dates for 2022 Butch Jones Football Camps

The Arkansas State football program has announced the dates and additional details for the 2022 Butch Jones football camps, which will include five different camps led by the Red Wolves’ coaching staff in June and one more in July.

All six camps will be held on the Arkansas State University campus at Centennial Bank Stadium and/or the Red Wolves’ practice facilities. Five of the six camps will be open to youth entering grades 9-12 (fall 2022), junior college transfers or any player in the NCAA transfer portal. The Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp is available for those entering first through eighth grade.

“We’re excited to announce two additional camps, including our first team event, to give us six total camps this year,” said Jones. “Due to the fantastic turnout and interest we had last year, we wanted to expand the opportunities and types of camps for individuals to get involved and become better football players.

“Campers will again be coached by our great staff, and we will focus on the fundamentals and details that it takes to improve each individual’s skill set. I’m also looking forward to our Future Stars camp, one of my personal favorites, when we will get to interact with and teach football to the youth of Jonesboro, Northeast Arkansas and the surrounding areas.”

The Future Stars Camp is the only two-day event out of the six camps and is slated to run June 14-15 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. both days. Check-in time for the camp will be 8:30 a.m. on the first day, and like the other five camps, advance registration is available online by visiting AStateFootball.com

The camp is $25 per day, and while advanced registration is encouraged for the Future Stars Camp, walk-up registrations will be allowed at the 8:30 a.m. check-in.

All four individual camps for participants entering grades 9-12 are $35 each, including the Butch Jones Friday Night Lights Camp that is scheduled for June 10 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a 4:00 p.m. check-in time.

The next day, on June 11, the first CBJ Red Wolf 7 on 7 Shootout/OL/DL Camp will be held from 10:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Registration will be conducted from 9:00-10:00 a.m. and is $275 per team, which includes t-shirts and meals for 20 team members. If a team has more than 20 members participating, each additional camper on that team is $15.

A pair of Butch Jones Prospect Camps will be held June 18 and June 25, both from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with an 11:00 a.m. check-in time. The Butch Jones Summer Finale Camp will be held July 29, also from 12:00-4:00 p.m. with an 11:00 a.m. check-in time.

Arkansas State’s 31st all-time head coach, Jones is entering his second season in 2022 leading the Red Wolves. He owns 12 years of head coaching experience, including stops at Tennessee (2013-17), Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09). He spent the three seasons prior to his A-State arrival at national-power Alabama, where he served as Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Per NCAA rules, all Arkansas State University football camps are open to and all entrants and are only limited by number, age, grade level and/or gender. In accordance with NCAA rules, an athletics booster or other representative of Arkansas State Athletics interests may not pay of any expense (e.g. registration fee, travel, lodging, etc.) related to a prospective student-athlete’s participation in a sports camp or clinic administered by Arkansas State or any of its coaches or staff members.

