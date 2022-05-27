Energy Alert
Community dedicates historical military monument

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - One Northeast Arkansas community rededicated a monument to start off Memorial Day weekend.

The monument located in Newport honors the Delta Company 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry 39th Brigade which was once stationed in Newport before the armory closed.

One of those names engraved was SPC Jason Cole, who told Region 8 News he could not be any more proud to serve his country.

“Brings back a lot of memories,” he said. “A lot of guys on there that I miss – comrades in arms—I wish they were here.”

Cole started his serving in the military in 1988, took a hiatus, and came back to the Delta company when “they were activated” and did a tour in Iraq.

He hopes the monument inspires the youth to serve and defend their country’s freedom.

Newport Economic Development Commission Director John Chadwell said those names are what tell the stories of why Americans have their freedom.

“We want future generations to remember how much has been done so they can everything they have in America,” he said.

Chadwell added people should spend time during the holiday weekend to reflect on those who died defending the country.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

