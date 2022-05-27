Energy Alert
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash

A crop duster plane crashed early Friday morning.
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are at the scene of a crop duster crash in Poinsett County.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed the plane went down at the corner of Airport Road and Silver Maple Lane near Waldenburg around 7:35 a.m.

The pilot was taken to a hospital.

The FAA has been notified and will be investigating.

The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office confirmed the plane crashed on Airport Road.
The Poinsett County Sheriff's Office confirmed the plane crashed on Airport Road.(Google)

No other details have been released.

At 11 a.m., crews were still on the scene working through debris.

