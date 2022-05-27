Emergency responders conduct active shooter training on high school campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South emergency responders participated in active shooter training at Collierville High School Friday.

Collierville High School students finished classes earlier this week and now the school is being used for Collierville police and other first responders for an active school shooting drill.

These drills are very front of mind after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, but this event, coordinated with Collierville schools, had been planned before that horrific event that claimed 21 lives.

Collierville police have made it a point to do regular active shooter trainings.

It has been less than a year since Collierville experienced it’s own mass shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road.

Collierville police officers like to refer to this event as an assessment, not a training.

They often go through active shooter training where officers or other first responders play the role of shooter or victim, but in this case Collierville, school employees are involved in the training so every officer involved is able to run through their duties multiple times.

This training is in partnership with the school district and had been planned for nearly six months.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.