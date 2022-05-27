Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Emergency responders conduct active shooter training on high school campus

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South emergency responders participated in active shooter training at Collierville High School Friday.

Collierville High School students finished classes earlier this week and now the school is being used for Collierville police and other first responders for an active school shooting drill.

These drills are very front of mind after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week, but this event, coordinated with Collierville schools, had been planned before that horrific event that claimed 21 lives.

Collierville police have made it a point to do regular active shooter trainings.

It has been less than a year since Collierville experienced it’s own mass shooting at the Kroger on Byhalia Road.

Collierville police officers like to refer to this event as an assessment, not a training.

They often go through active shooter training where officers or other first responders play the role of shooter or victim, but in this case Collierville, school employees are involved in the training so every officer involved is able to run through their duties multiple times.

This training is in partnership with the school district and had been planned for nearly six months.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Police looking for missing woman

Latest News

American Airlines will offer daily service from the airport to LaGuardia Airport beginning Nov....
Nonstop flights to NYC coming to Clinton National Airport
Historical monument of Company D 2nd Battalion 153rd Infantry 39th Brigade
Community dedicates historical military monument
Christian Camp sex abuse
Christian camp sex abuse
The former longtime head coach stepped down after 26 years as the Head Football Coach in...
Region 8 Sports Extra: Former Longtime Batesville Head Football Coach Dave King on Stepping Down
Morrow was named the Head Football Coach at Batesville in April 2022.
Region 8 Sports Extra: New Batesville Head Football Coach Ryan Morrow on Getting Head Coaching Job