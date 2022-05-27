A Family For Me: London, Sarah, and Aahleyah

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Three sisters, separated within the foster care system, are looking for a permanent home where they can be together.

London, Sarah, and Aahleyah have been apart for the last two and a half years.

After not seeing each other for several months, they were reunited for an afternoon of fun at Ultimate Air in Jonesboro.

While there, they jumped on trampolines, drank slushies, and got in some quality bonding time.

Their hope is that it won’t be long until they can be together for the long run, as a full family.

Kelsey Jones, an adoption specialist for the girls, said they’re some of the strongest kids she’s ever been around.

“They’re just such special kids, and they really just want to be in a home where they can be together,” she said.

London is the oldest, and will be in sixth grade next year. She’s a girly girl that loves all things makeup, shopping, and dress up.

She also takes on the role of “little mama” when it comes to her sisters. She’s a natural leader that’s always looking out for her family.

London wants to use those leadership skills in her future profession as a surgeon.

Sarah is a year younger than London and loves to read. She has an interesting career goal based around her favorite food.

She said she wants to sell broccoli until she makes enough money to open a restaurant named “Broccoli” where she will serve -- you guessed it -- broccoli.

Based on her strong will and determination, there is no doubt she’ll be the greatest broccoli sales woman around.

Aahleyah is the youngest of the three. She just finished Kindergarten and wants to be a “massage stylist” when she grows up.

She’s soft spoken until she gets comfortable. Then, her bubbly personality starts to shine. She loves poking fun at her sisters and cracking jokes.

London wants a home with lots of animals, perhaps even a farm. Aahleyah, on the other hand, wants to live in the city, with one special request.

“Lots of pets,” Aahleyah screamed.

Overall, though, the girls just want to be together. Outside of that, not much else matters.

