Fire dept. gets new truck equipped for major emergencies

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – In the case of a mass causality event, Paragould fire crews are making sure they are prepared.

The fire department’s new truck will be fitted with bullet-proof vests and hard hats for the firemen to assist in emergencies.

Paragould Fire Captain Brian Carter said the new gear will allow them to better assist agencies like police and ambulance services.

“That will allow us to get into a situation a little bit sooner,” he said. “We will be able to go in with the police department, they would provide cover for us and we would be able to go in and address patients.”

Carter said since they don’t have weapons, the extra safety is a necessity.

“We wouldn’t be going in with guns, we are going in with other people with guns, but not with guns ourselves, so we have no other way to take care of myself and that just provides another layer of protection for us,” he said.

Carter said when responding to some calls, the vests are needed.

In January, a California firefighter was shot on duty, and back in 200, two firefighters were ambushed and shot in Memphis. Both were responding to calls.

The new truck also holds multiple first aid kits, which have trauma dressings in case of an emergency.

