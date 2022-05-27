Gr8 Acts of Kindness: Woman donates kidney to her husband’s ex-wife

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Two women. One incredible story.

“It was truly God,” Capri Payne said of the journey that led her to donate her kidney.

Jennifer Shane is the ex-wife of Capri Payne’s husband, Dennis.

“My sister died while I was in the hospital and I didn’t even get to go to the funeral,” Jennifer said.

She contracted COVID-19 and had to go on dialysis while waiting for a kidney transplant.

It was then Capri had a dream.

“He [God] laid it on my heart,” Capri said.

That dream: To give her husband’s ex-wife a kidney.

“It would be funny because you could see people try to process it. You know you could just kind of see the look in their eyes and they would be like Oh! Oh!” Capri explained when people were trying to understand “who” she was giving her kidney to.

“The doctors and staff were like... ‘You’re doing what? To who?’” Dennis Payne explained.

No one in Jennifer’s biological family was a match, but Capri was.

“We had to have six markers that they look for to make it a better match and I was like wow...God really knew,” Capri said.

“Never treat anybody bad because you never know when you’ll need them and she’s been there through a great deal,” Jennifer explained.

The journey that led up to Capri giving a kidney at Vanderbilt University Medical Center this past March was not always easy.

No divorce usually is, such was the case with Jennifer and Dennis.

“It was my lifestyle,” Dennis said, who understands it now.

“We divorced because I developed a drug addiction and you know wouldn’t pay child support and I wasn’t good for nobody,” he explained. “I left I all on her [Jennifer] so she had a feeling of bitterness toward me.”

He has since found God, went to rehab, and turned his life around.

“We’re on the board of Agape House,” Dennis said.

But it would be a profound loss that brought this entire family together when Jennifer and Dennis’ son, Brad, passed away.

“He had the gift of relationship and I know that he orchestrated getting Jen and I on the right path,” Capri said.

“I remember when my son died. We were at the funeral and we sat on the same row at church,” Jennifer explained.

“And then the healing started,” Dennis explained.

“You know, it’s our brokenness. God meets us in our brokenness,” Capri said. “Hurt and he comes in and he does amazing things and all you have to do is be willing. All you have to do is be willing. All you have to do is say, ‘Yes, Lord, and doesn’t matter what you give up.’”

Saying ‘yes’ is something easy for Capri.

This animal-loving, motorcycle riding mom is also a branch office administrator at an investment firm and spends nearly every waking moment helping with recovery ministries, taking her food truck called “Smooches Burnouts” to events, and trying to inspire others through faith.

“There’s nobody that I’ve ever worked with that I’ve respected her opinion more,” Matthew Kraus, Capri’s boss said. “Her faith is alive and well because she believes that she’s supposed to be there to help to be different. It’s encouraging to know that I can start today and I have a long way to go to ever catch her.”

“I was sitting in the living room and a commercial came on,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer knew she wanted to nominate Capri for the Gr8 Acts of Kindness.

“Because she gave me a chance for a better life,” she explained.

So on a Monday afternoon, a group gathered just outside the office where Capri works as a branch office administrator for Edward Jones.

“It is this personal sacrifice that means so much. You’ve given of yourself,” I explained.

Jennifer was there in the group as well.

“I don’t know if I can be as good as you. But I thank you for giving me an extra chance at life,” Jennifer said, crying.

“She wanted you to receive the Gr8 Acts of Kindness and we all agree. Congratulations on winning and we have something very special for you!,” I said.

“Three hundred, Four hundred. Five. Six. Seven. Eight. Four hundred eight dollars,” me counting fresh bills into her hand”

“On behalf of First Community Bank, we appreciate your selfless act,” David Daniel of First Community Bank said.

“I’ll never be able to repay her, but I will always love her,” Jennifer said.

“God weaves things together. When the trial is over, and you look back and you see the beauty that God laid out, it’s amazing,” Capri said with a wide smile.

