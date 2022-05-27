Local business partners with humane society to help furry friends

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One local business stepped up to support the NEA Human Society through a pet food and supply drive Friday.

Jonesboro’s local Orkin Pest Control not only donated their mosquito protection service to help keep the animals safe at the shelter from bugs and illnesses, but the business also set up shop in front of Kroger with the humane society’s wish list.

Everything from cleaners to water and pet food was asked of from donors.

Mike Jones with JFI, LLC - Orkin Pest & Termite Control said it’s all about lending a hand to our local businesses and nonprofits.

“We’ve had a long-time partnership with the humane society and that allows us to help people with adopting these cute dogs,” Jones said. “It also helps us grow our reputation and our support in the community. It works out for everybody.”

NEA Humane Society Executive Director, Hillary Starnes, says the partnership is a huge help with keeping their mosquito, flea, and tick infestation down.

“We are getting several dogs in that have been infected. Right now, we have 15 heartworm-positive dogs in the shelter. It’s not uncommon here in the South. The mosquitoes seem to attract the dogs and so that treatment is very expensive,” Starnes said.

Starnes says as a non-profit all donations help with operation costs, especially when keeping all the dogs and cats vaccinated, spayed, and neutered helps.

“Monetary donations help cover those as well as the adoption cost, but then you have to feed them and the water they have to use and soap. Any help that we can get today.. like the supplies we get... paper towels, bleach... offsets those costs,” Starnes said.

The shelter also has a food pantry, and that food helps around 100 families monthly.

Starnes says you can always donate and even adopt by going to their website or by stopping by the shelter at 6111 East Highland Drive.

