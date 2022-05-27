May 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The upper-level low that kept showers in the forecast yesterday continues to push out of Region 8. It’s close enough this morning that we can’t completely rule out a few more showers mainly across the Bootheel and the Mississippi River. Most should stay dry and by lunch, everyone should be in the clear. Clouds hang around, unfortunately. We warm up as we head into the weekend. Today looks very nice as low temperatures and humidity stick around. Even as we start to see 80s and, eventually, 90s, humidity won’t be that bad. 90s become the most likely on Memorial Day and stick around for a good chunk of next week. Dry weather extends into next week before pop-up showers creep into the forecast by the middle of the week.

News Headlines

A murder Suspect has a $4 million bond in a quadruple homicide.

Protestors gather over Governor Asa Hutchinson’s refusal to accept federal money.

Arkansas law enforcement agencies discuss the impact of the new executive order.

A survivor of the Westside school shooting makes her way to texas.

