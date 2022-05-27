Newport 4-star wide receiver Isiah Kendall commits to Jackson State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night and Fast Break Friday Night standout is thinking SWAC.

Newport wide receiver Isiah Kendall announced Thursday that he’s committing to Jackson State. Kendall had the Tigers and Arkansas State in his top 3. He drew Power 5 interest from Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Kansas. 247 Sports has Kendall as a four-star prospect, he’s the #2 recruit in Arkansas in their 2023 rankings.

2022 will mark his senior season with the Greyhounds. Kendall lined up at wide receiver and defensive back in 2021. He helped the potent Hounds offense reach the 3A State Quarterfinals this past season. He’s a two-sport standout, Kendall helped basketball reach regional tournaments and the state tournament over the years.

