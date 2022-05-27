Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Newport 4-star wide receiver Isiah Kendall commits to Jackson State

Newport WR/CB Isiah Kendall committed to Jackson State on Thursday.
Newport WR/CB Isiah Kendall committed to Jackson State on Thursday.(Source: KLRT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night and Fast Break Friday Night standout is thinking SWAC.

Newport wide receiver Isiah Kendall announced Thursday that he’s committing to Jackson State. Kendall had the Tigers and Arkansas State in his top 3. He drew Power 5 interest from Pittsburgh, Indiana, and Kansas. 247 Sports has Kendall as a four-star prospect, he’s the #2 recruit in Arkansas in their 2023 rankings.

2022 will mark his senior season with the Greyhounds. Kendall lined up at wide receiver and defensive back in 2021. He helped the potent Hounds offense reach the 3A State Quarterfinals this past season. He’s a two-sport standout, Kendall helped basketball reach regional tournaments and the state tournament over the years.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday
Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies

Latest News

The Portageville Baseball team defeated Greenville 15-0 to claim a Class 2 Quarterfinal victory.
Portageville Baseball wins quarterfinal, punches ticket to first Final Four
Bulldogs advance to MSHSAA Final Four
Portageville baseball beats Greenville 15-0, advances to MSHSAA Final Four (Video: KFVS)
Region 8 HS athletes sign to play college sports (2021-2022)
Nettleton forward signed with Talladega College
Nettleton forward Andre Davis signs with Talladega College