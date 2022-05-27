Energy Alert
Police looking for missing woman

Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.(Corning Police Department.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - Corning police need you to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Leach, Connie L. Taylor, 56, was reported missing by one of her sisters. Taylor’s husband said that he last saw her Sunday night, May 22, when she left their home.

She left the residence without her medication, phone, or other personal items. Her husband said she was wearing a white night gown when she left.

Connie Taylor is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, call the Corning Police Department at 870-857-3311 or your local police department.

