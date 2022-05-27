Senator Josh Hawley: “We have got to increase the sentences for people who commit violent crimes.”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, TX, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are voicing their opinions on what needs to happen to curb gun violence in America.

Thursday we spoke with Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) who said a zero tolerance to violent crime is the way forward.

“As a lawmaker, I would say this, that I think the time has come to send a clear message that we’re not going to tolerate this kind of violence in our country any longer,” said Senator Hawley. “I think one of the ways we can address that is we have got to increase the sentences for people who commit violent crimes, and especially for those who commit violent crimes with firearms.”

Senator Hawley also said fully funding law enforcement and providing more resources to officers would help curb gun violence.

“This is the soft on crime policy that has been tried in cities across the country,” said Senator Hawley. “Unfortunately, it’s been tried at the federal level, it is not working. It is making people less safe.”

As more people are calling for tighter gun restrictions in the U.S., many are pointing to other countries around the world who are not facing the same number of mass shootings.

“Well, I don’t know the answer that in terms of the comparison with each individual nation,” said Senator Hawley. “I’d have to look at what their various policies and laws are.”

