Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Therapy dogs arrive in Uvalde in wake of mass shooting

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday. (Source: KABB/WOAI/CNN)
By KABB/WOAI staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (KABB/WOAI) – Amid tragedy in Texas, man’s best friend is providing some moments of comfort.

Therapy dogs from Brooke Army Medical Center arrived in Uvalde on Wednesday as the community mourns the loss of 19 children and two teachers who were killed at Robb Elementary School.

“Anybody that is here is able to come love on our dogs and just kind of release some of the different emotions and feelings that are inside them right now,” Kris Blair, one of the handlers, said.

The therapy dogs are trained to interact with people and offer affection, comfort, and support.

Copyright 2022 KABB/WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide
Police identify mother, 2 children killed in crash in West Plains, Mo. Wednesday

Latest News

People gather at a memorial site to pay their respects for the victims killed in this week's...
Official: Girl told 911 ‘send the police now’ as cops waited
A new cheetah cub named Rozi is settling in at the Cincinnati Zoo.
PHOTOS: World-famous zoo welcomes 4-week-old cheetah cub, Rozi
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard in Virginia’s Fairfax County Circuit Court over a...
At long last, Depp jurors hear closings, begin deliberations
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA meets in Texas amid protests after school massacre
FILE - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks at the Georgia state Capitol on...
Trump election probe grand jury to hear from Raffensperger