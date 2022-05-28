Energy Alert
A-State track wraps up final day of NCAA West Prelims

By A-State Athletics
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State track and field concluded action at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds on Saturday with a pair of women’s athletes competing.

Camryn Newton-Smith tied for 40th in the women’s high jump, clearing 1.66m (5-5.25).

In the women’s discus throw, Evangelynn Harris fouled on her three attempts.

A-State’s season is not quite over, as Bennett Pascoe is set to make his return to the NCAA Outdoor Championships after placing 10th overall in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase on Friday night. The 2021 Second Team All-American ran a season-best 8:39.46 to earn an automatic bid after finishing second in his heat.

Pascoe will race in the semifinals at 7:02 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 8, inside Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Should he qualify for the final, he will race again at 8:24 p.m. on Friday, June 10.

