Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas falls to Texas in Game 2 of Fayetteville Super Regional

By Razorback Athletics
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After taking game one 7-1 Thursday night, No. 4 Arkansas fell to No. 18 Texas, 3-1, Friday at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks and Longhorns will duel in a win-or-go-home game three at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Despite holding Texas scoreless in six of the game’s seven frames, Arkansas was unable to scrap together the runs needed to regain its lead. The Hogs started off strong, reaching base in each of the game’s first three innings before senior Danielle Gibson broke up an even 0-0 ballgame in the third with an RBI single down the right field line. Texas responded with three runs in the bottom frame to permanently capture a 3-1 lead.

Junior Chenise Delce (19-2) had a strong outing in 3.2 innings of relief. The righthander allowed zero runs on three hits while striking out four. Delce kept the Hogs in it, retiring five of the last six batters she faced.

Gibson led the Razorback offense with two base hits and an RBI. Senior KB Sides went 1-for-2 with a walk and run at leadoff. Graduate Taylor Ellsworth and freshman Kacie Hoffmann accounted for Arkansas’ other two hits of the night.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Police looking for missing woman
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide

Latest News

Track & Field and men's basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Bennett Pascoe advances to NCAA Championships, Men's Hoops to face LSU
2-time Sun Belt Steeplechase Champion
Bennett Pascoe advances to 2022 NCAA Championships in steeplechase
2022 Arkansas State volleyball camps announced
Arkansas State announces dates for 2022 Butch Jones Football Camps