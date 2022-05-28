Arkansas falls to Texas in Game 2 of Fayetteville Super Regional

After taking game one 7-1 Thursday night, No. 4 Arkansas fell to No. 18 Texas, 3-1, Friday at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks and Longhorns will duel in a win-or-go-home game three at 3 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Despite holding Texas scoreless in six of the game’s seven frames, Arkansas was unable to scrap together the runs needed to regain its lead. The Hogs started off strong, reaching base in each of the game’s first three innings before senior Danielle Gibson broke up an even 0-0 ballgame in the third with an RBI single down the right field line. Texas responded with three runs in the bottom frame to permanently capture a 3-1 lead.

Junior Chenise Delce (19-2) had a strong outing in 3.2 innings of relief. The righthander allowed zero runs on three hits while striking out four. Delce kept the Hogs in it, retiring five of the last six batters she faced.

Gibson led the Razorback offense with two base hits and an RBI. Senior KB Sides went 1-for-2 with a walk and run at leadoff. Graduate Taylor Ellsworth and freshman Kacie Hoffmann accounted for Arkansas’ other two hits of the night.

