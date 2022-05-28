Bennett Pascoe advances to 2022 NCAA Championships in steeplechase

Twice was nice for Arkansas State track and field’s Bennett Pascoe, who secured his second consecutive trip to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the steeplechase on Friday at the NCAA West Preliminary Rounds.

The 2021 Second Team All-American placed 10th in the 3000-meter event held at the John McDonnell Track, crossing the finish in a season-best 8:39.46 to place second in his heat and earn an automatic bid to the national meet.

Earlier in the day, A-State’s Frank Massey just missed a bid to the championships, tying for 13th in the men’s high jump with a clearance of 2.15m (7-0.5).

Saturday marks the final day of the four-day preliminary rounds meet, beginning with the women’s discus throw at 1 p.m., featuring A-State’s Evangelynn Harris. Camryn Newton-Smith is set to compete in the women’s high jump at approximately 2:30 p.m. to conclude action for the Red Wolves.

