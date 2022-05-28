Energy Alert
Graduation genetics: High school class features triplets, multiple sets of twins

A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or triplets.
A Houghton High School's 2022 graduating class has 10.5% of its students either twins or triplets.(Monica Aho)
By WLUC Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A graduating high school class in Michigan features multiple students who are either twins or triplets.

Officials with Houghton High School said 10.5% of the students in the 2022 class are twins or triplets.

WLUC reports the class has six sets of multiples: Three sets of identical twins, two sets of fraternal twins and a set of identical triplets.

Houghton High held its graduation ceremony Friday night on the school’s football field.

Copyright 2022 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

