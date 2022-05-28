Nonstop flights to NYC coming to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Flyers in Little Rock will have a new destination very soon: New York City.

According to a news release, passengers at the Clinton National Airport may fly nonstop to the Big Apple this Fall.

American Airlines will offer daily service from the airport to LaGuardia Airport beginning Nov. 3.

The just more than three-hour flight will feature an early morning departure with nightly return service to Little Rock, officials said.

“We thank American for making this investment in our market and ask that passengers please support this nonstop route,” said Bryan Malinowski, executive director of Clinton National Airport. “The airport continues a strong recovery from the pandemic and partners, like American, are noticing as increased demand drives air service decisions.”

You can purchase tickets to New York City starting next week at American Airlines’ website.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.