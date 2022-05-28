Energy Alert
Pilot killed in plane crash

Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lawerence County, Ark. (KAIT) - According to Lawerence County Sheriff Jeff Yates, a pilot was killed in a Saturday afternoon plane crash.

A crop duster plane crashed in Lawerence County Saturday.

The plane crashed around County Road 605. An exact location was not given.

According to Yates, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transporation Safety Board have been contacted.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, FAA, and NTSB will be investigating the crash.

This story will be updated with more information as received.

