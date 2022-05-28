Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: 3 wounded, taken to hospital after Chicago shooting

FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North...
FILE PHOTO - Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood, Thursday, May 19, 2022 in Chicago.(Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 2:22 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a suburb west of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that police say a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin.

Police say the 34-year-old man was shot twice in the neck and taken to the hospital in critical condition while the 31-year-old woman was shot in the elbow and in good condition.

Authorities say a third person was also struck by gunfire and is in good condition.

No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Police looking for missing woman
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide

Latest News

National Rifle Association executive vice president Wayne LaPierre speaks during the Leadership...
As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains
FILE - President Donald Trump shakes hands with NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne...
NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre
Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Track & Field and men's basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Bennett Pascoe advances to NCAA Championships, Men's Hoops to face LSU