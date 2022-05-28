Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH: Kentucky mom, daughter held at gunpoint in robbery attempt

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Ring Doorbell Camera caught the frightening moment when a woman and her daughter were held at gunpoint.

Marquitta Weathers and her one-year-old daughter were headed into their home Thursday when a man dressed in all black ran up to the two demanding everything.

FOX19 spoke with Weathers about what was going through her mind during the scary situation.

NKY mom, daughter held at gunpoint in attempted robbery: WATCH

Covington Police are looking for the man in the video. They say if he is arrested, he will face armed robbery charges.

Authorities urge to call the Covington Police Department at 859-292-2222 if you have information that can help the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Police looking for missing woman
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide

Latest News

Russia's war in Ukraine is causing a food supply crisis for the entire world.
Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas
Track & Field and men's basketball headlines
Red Wolves in 90: Bennett Pascoe advances to NCAA Championships, Men's Hoops to face LSU
Water safety for everyone
Water safety event planned as summer begins
On the weekend of Memorial Day back in 2021, Gavin Wagster was killed while at a friend’s house.
“A light in a dark world”: Parents prepare for anniversary of son’s murder