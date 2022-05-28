Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Water safety event planned as summer begins

By Imani Williams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Memorial Day weekend is also the unofficial kick-off to summer, many are heading out to the pool or lake to take a swim.

However, health officials are warning you to take the necessary precautions.

The Arkansas Infant and Child Death review reported 15 drowning deaths in 2018. 11 of those were categorized as “playing” near or in water.

NEA Baptist is hosting a water safety event named S.P.L.A.S.H, or “Safety and Prevention Leaves All Swimmers Happy”.

Pediatrician Dr. Camille Chan said this event is needed.

“The state of Arkansas is actually above the national average as far as water-related accidents and injuries. I think that means that our community could use an event like this,” she said.

S.P.L.A.S.H will be Saturday, June 4 at the NEA Baptist Wellness Center.

There will be information booths for parents and children on how to stay safe in the water this summer.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
A Batesville woman is dead following a crash in rural Jackson County.
One killed, another injured in head-on collision
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Police looking for missing woman
Officers discovered the bodies of a man and woman at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, while...
Police investigating murder-suicide

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 7,550+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
WHO: COVID-19 cases mostly drop, except for the Americas
FDA Commissioner Robert Califf acknowledges the agency moved too slowly in response to the baby...
FDA head admits baby formula response 'too slow'
The U.S. is releasing monkeypox vaccine from its stockpile and getting it to people at high...
Monkeypox cases rising in US but no need to panic, health officials say