Water safety event planned as summer begins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As Memorial Day weekend is also the unofficial kick-off to summer, many are heading out to the pool or lake to take a swim.

However, health officials are warning you to take the necessary precautions.

The Arkansas Infant and Child Death review reported 15 drowning deaths in 2018. 11 of those were categorized as “playing” near or in water.

NEA Baptist is hosting a water safety event named S.P.L.A.S.H, or “Safety and Prevention Leaves All Swimmers Happy”.

Pediatrician Dr. Camille Chan said this event is needed.

“The state of Arkansas is actually above the national average as far as water-related accidents and injuries. I think that means that our community could use an event like this,” she said.

S.P.L.A.S.H will be Saturday, June 4 at the NEA Baptist Wellness Center.

There will be information booths for parents and children on how to stay safe in the water this summer.

