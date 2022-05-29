Arkansas softball’s historic season comes to an end, fall to Texas in Super Regional

No. 4 Arkansas’ historic season came to an end Saturday afternoon at Bogle Park. Arkansas fell to No. 18 Texas, 3-0, in game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional.

“Although we’re really disappointed, I just have to take this time to say how proud I am of this group and the season that they’ve had,” said head coach Courtney Deifel. “I’m really, really proud of the seniors for what they’ve done for this program. It’ll never be the same.”

Arkansas finishes the 2022 season with a program-best 48 wins (48-11).

Senior Danielle Gibson led the Razorback offense, going 2-for-3 at the dish. Senior KB Sides, junior Audrie LaValley and sophomore Hannah Gammill compiled a hit apiece.

Junior RHP Chenise Delce (19-3) got the start, twirling five scoreless frames with eight strikeouts. The Oklahoma City, Okla., product walked zero batters in six innings of work before Texas put up three runs in the sixth. Senior RHP Mary Haff entered the circle in the seventh with a runner at first and zero outs. After Texas reached on a bunt, the Longhorns lined into a double play made by Audrie LaValley at second. Haff issued a strikeout to end the top half of the seventh.

There’s no doubt Arkansas achieved the best season in program history. The Razorbacks clinched back-to-back SEC regular season championships, including the program’s first outright title, along with the program’s first SEC Tournament crown.

The Hogs captured the most wins in single season program history, 48, while holding an ultra-impressive 19-5 record in conference play. For the first time in program history, KB Sides was named SEC Player of the Year. Head coach Courtney Deifel became just the second league coach to be named SEC Coach of the Year in back-to-back years. Chenise Delce became the second-straight Hog to be named SEC Pitcher of the Year after Mary Haff earned that honor in 2021.

A total of 9,385 were in attendance across three games at the Fayetteville Super Regional, making it the highest-attended Super Regional and three-game series in program history. Arkansas also tallied the program’s first Super Regional victory after defeating Texas, 7-1, in game one.

Quoting Hannah McEwen

RE: Memories

“It’s easy to think about wins and hits and all the things you’ve done, but when you leave, your hits don’t matter anymore. The wins don’t matter for you personally. That’s something you leave behind. Taking away all of the friendships and the family you’ve made while you’re here, and hopefully what you did while you’re here is good for the people that get to stay and build on it.”

Quoting Head Coach Courtney Deifel

RE: Seniors

“I mean, they took a chance on us, and they’ve built this. When you’re out there and see 3,000-plus people doing the ‘Hog Call’, they did that. I know that I just felt really, really lucky that I got to coach them and fortunate they chose us. They’ve left us in a really good spot. I’m just really, really proud that I’m their coach.”

