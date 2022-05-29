Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Emergency crew on scene of train vs. vehicle crash

Police on scene after crash between train and car.
Police on scene after crash between train and car.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department and Jonesboro Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a train and vehicle.

This crash happened near Dan Avenue and Woody Lane late Saturday night.

According to police, no one was found in the car, but officers are searching the area. Police said it’s possible someone got out of the car and walked away from the scene.

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will pass along any updates that are released.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Crews investigate crop duster plane crash
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Pilot killed in plane crash
Connie Taylor of Corning has been missing since May 23rd.
Police looking for missing woman
Stone County sheriff’s investigators announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in last...
Arrest made in quadruple homicides
Jennifer Shane contracted COVID-19 and had to go on dialysis while waiting for a kidney...
Gr8 Acts of Kindness: Woman donates kidney to her husband’s ex-wife

Latest News

UPDATE: Police find body in alley
Renee Prunty, mother of Jayden Prunty who died in a officer-involved shooting February, was one...
Community holds “Stop the Violence” rally
Camryn Newton-Smith and Evangelynn Harris competed in the final day of the prelims in...
Newton-Smith and Harris compete in final day of NCAA West Prelims
The Batesville HC stepped down after 26 years in April.
Former Batesville HC Dave King Reflects After 26 Years as Head Football Coach