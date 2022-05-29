Emergency crew on scene of train vs. vehicle crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department and Jonesboro Fire Department are on the scene of a crash involving a train and vehicle.

This crash happened near Dan Avenue and Woody Lane late Saturday night.

According to police, no one was found in the car, but officers are searching the area. Police said it’s possible someone got out of the car and walked away from the scene.

RIGHT NOW: A large police and fire presence on Dan Ave at Woody Lane @Region8News pic.twitter.com/i1lHzPFk5u — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) May 29, 2022

Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene and will pass along any updates that are released.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.