Missing Missouri man with Alzheimer’s found safe

Josef Hunjas was located near his home Sunday morning and is safe.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office cancelled a Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing man.

According to a press release sent Sunday, May 29, the Ripley County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for Josef Hunjas, 85, of Ripley.

Hunjas was located near his home Sunday morning and is safe.

