Diamond Hogs, 4 Sun Belt teams, 2 Missouri teams selected to 2022 NCAA Baseball Regionals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memorial Day tradition continues. The NCAA Baseball Tournament bracket was revealed Monday afternoon.

The Diamond Hogs are heading to Stillwater, OK. Arkansas (38-18) is the #2 seed in a regional hosted by Oklahoma State. The Razorbacks will open against some Antelopes. Arkansas faces Grand Canyon (41-19) on Friday in the first round. Game time & TV info will be announced later.

The Sun Belt will be well represented in NCAA Regionals. Four SBC teams are in the field for the first time since 2013. Georgia Southern (40-18) is a #16 national seed, they’ll host the Statesboro Regional. SBC regular-season champion Texas State (45-12) is heading to the Stanford Regional. Louisiana (36-21) earned an automatic bid after winning the SBC Tournament, the Ragin Cajuns will go to the College Station Regional. Coastal Carolina (36-18-1) travels to the Greenville Regional.

The Show Me State has two teams in the field of 64. OVC champion SEMO will be in the Louisville Regional. Missouri Valley champion Missouri State is in the Stillwater Regional.

