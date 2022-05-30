Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Georgia Southern will host NCAA Regional

( From Georgia Southern University )
( From Georgia Southern University )
By WTOC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s J.I. Clements Stadium will host the NCAA regional for the first time in history.

The NCAA Division Baseball Committee made the announcement Sunday.

In addition, they will serve as a site for the opening round of The Road To Omaha.

The event kicks off from June 3-6, and tickets go on sale Monday.

The other teams in the bracket will be announced Monday as well at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash Saturday night in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash
UPDATE: Police find body in alley
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Pilot killed in plane crash
Josef Hunjas was located near his home Sunday morning and is safe.
Missing Missouri man with Alzheimer’s found safe
One injured after vehicle and train crash

Latest News

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Jaylin Williams staying in NBA Draft, will not return to Arkansas
Red Wolves Raw: Layne Hatcher & Jonathan Adams after Georgia Southern win
Jonathan Adams snags third touchdown of season in week 7 of USFL
Chris Buescher (17) and Daniel Suarez (99) crash during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at...
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Dave King passes the torch to Ryan Morrow, who is the new Head Football Coach at Batesville.
Former Batesville head football coach Dave King passes the headset to Ryan Morrow