Georgia Southern will host NCAA Regional

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University’s J.I. Clements Stadium will host the NCAA regional for the first time in history.

The NCAA Division Baseball Committee made the announcement Sunday.

In addition, they will serve as a site for the opening round of The Road To Omaha.

The event kicks off from June 3-6, and tickets go on sale Monday.

The other teams in the bracket will be announced Monday as well at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.