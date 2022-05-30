“I’m walking in my purpose”: Woman plans to give away car for charity

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – When most people think about a “season of giving”, they think about the holidays or a celebration centered around charity work.

However, a Little Rock woman believes every day is a time to give, and she plans to give away almost everything in her home.

28-year-old Ishawn Hayes is a mother of four who has always been known to give freely to those in need throughout her community.

But according to content partner KATV, that all changed when Hayes suffered an aneurysm and nearly died after giving birth to her son in Feb. 2021.

Hayes temporarily lost her sight and was unable to care for the children. Additionally, her house owner decided to sell the home that she and her children lived in, leaving them homeless.

The series of events left Hayes almost at a breaking point, with the family moving into a condemned house and rebuilding from the bottom up, KATV said.

Despite her obstacles, Hayes did what she knew best, and now, she wants to return the favor.

Hayes not only wants to relaunch her charity efforts, but she also wants to do so by giving away almost everything in her current home, even her Lexus car.

Hayes has begun a $20 ticket raffle for the items and will host an event to give away the items on July 5, starting from 12 p.m. until everything is gone.

The event will be held at the Ottenheimer Park located at 7201 Dahlia Drive in Little Rock.

