Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Jaylin Williams staying in NBA Draft, will not return to Arkansas

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of...
Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams reacts after dunking against Gonzaga during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in San Francisco, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas big man Jaylin Williams is staying in the NBA Draft, he announced on his Twitter page Saturday night.

“From a very young age my dream was always to play in the NBA,” Williams said in the release. “I have decided to forgo my remaining NCAA eligibility and pursue my lifetime goal of competing in the NBA.”

Williams set Arkansas’ single-season rebounding record with 364 last season. He averaged just under 11 points and 10 rebounds a game, ranking 15th in the NCAA with 16.

Of course, you can’t talk about Williams without talking defense. His 54 charges drawn led all of NCAA last season.

He capped off an impressive sophomore campaign by being named First Team All-SEC.

Current mock drafts by NBA Draft experts have him projected to go anywhere from the late-first to mid-second round,

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash Saturday night in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash
UPDATE: Police find body in alley
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Pilot killed in plane crash
Josef Hunjas was located near his home Sunday morning and is safe.
Missing Missouri man with Alzheimer’s found safe
One injured after vehicle and train crash

Latest News

Red Wolves Raw: Layne Hatcher & Jonathan Adams after Georgia Southern win
Jonathan Adams snags third touchdown of season in week 7 of USFL
Arkansas softball’s historic season comes to an end, fall to Texas in Super Regional
Camryn Newton-Smith and Evangelynn Harris competed in the final day of the prelims in...
Newton-Smith and Harris compete in final day of NCAA West Prelims
A-State track wraps up final day of NCAA West Prelims