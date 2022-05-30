Jonathan Adams snags third touchdown of season in week 7 of USFL
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 2:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KAIT) - Seven weeks into the USFL season, A-State alums are still standing out.
WR Jonathan Adams (Arkansas State - New Orleans) - 5 targets, 2 receptions, 18 yards, TD
- Adams is top 5 in the USFL in receiving yards (307) and TDs (3).
DE Chris Odom (Arkansas State - Houston) - 4 tackles (2 solo)
S Cody Brown (Arkansas State - Philadelphia) - 4 tackles (3 solo)
WR Cameron Echols-Luper (Arkansas State - New Jersey) - 3 kick returns, 89 yards
