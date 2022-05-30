Energy Alert
Kennett baseball heading back to Final Four, looking to make it back-to-back State Championship appearances

The Indians practice before their Class 4 Semifinal game against Logan-Rogersville Wednesday at...
The Indians practice before their Class 4 Semifinal game against Logan-Rogersville Wednesday at 10:00am.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Kennett baseball is making its second straight appearance in the MSHSAA Final Four Wednesday morning.

The Indians feature several future college athletes, including Arkansas State signee Tanner Duncan and Arkansas signee Reese Robinett, but if you talk to Head Coach Aaron New while the talent on the team is impressive, it’s the team chemistry that stands out the most.

“This is one of the best team-first teams I’ve ever coached,” New said. “It’s an impressive thing to get back two years in a row and I know our kids are extremely excited. The thing I like the most about this team was we practiced well all year long. Any time you practice well, you think you’ll play well in a game and it’s kind of happened for us this year.”

Kennett has used a potent offense and solid pitching to make it to this point, with a +13 run differential in the first two games of the playoffs. Duncan says the team has shown resiliency when it matters most.

“We’ve been down in a lot of games and we may be down but we’re never out it’s what I like about this team,” Duncan said. “We got a lineup full of guys one through nine that can hit the ball and come through in big situations. And this year has been a dream, you know, not a lot of people get to experience what we are.”

“Defensively, I’ve been working on my arm strength, offensively, you know, I’m just gonna keep trying to have good at bats,” Robinett added. “This year being back to back, it’s just a great honor to be a part of this team.”

