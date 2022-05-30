May 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our nice weather continues into Memorial Day. Highs will be a little warmer with many areas in the upper 80s and some touching the 90s. On Wednesday, a cold front will slowly move in from the north and slowly push south through Thursday.

This will give us some rain chances and maybe a few downpours. We are transitioning out of our spring severe weather season into typical summertime storms as much of the dynamics shift to the north. This means any severe weather threats transition to less of a tornado threat and more of a high wind threat.

Wind and hail are the concern Wednesday. We also see beneficial rain become spotty, and rainfall amounts greatly differ within a few miles.

You have to be right under the downpours, as most storms don’t move or move very slowly. Cool and less humid air comes in behind the front for a few days.

News Headlines

A family remembers the death of a loved one last Memorial Day.

An expert has advice on how to talk to your kids about the Texas school shooting, while the Dept. of Justice wants to review the actions of the police.

The covid-19 booster shot is now available for kids 5 to 11-years-old.

