Memorial Day tribute to fallen soldiers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual Memorial Day ceremony in Jonesboro gave the community a chance to thank and remember the men and women who put their lives on the line for their country.

The event hosted at the Craighead County Veterans Memorial was attended by both veterans and active-duty military members who called it a special event.

“I mean just coming here and hearing different stories and meeting other veterans is what it’s all about,” said veteran David Terrell. “Defiantly a special day.”

Terrell was joined by multiple World War Two veterans who have been coming for years. The event’s president said he loves putting it on.

“”It feels good that I am still able to do it,” Marvin Jumper said. “I hope I can keep doing it for years to come.”

Jumper said since he has been president, the number of people attending the Memorial Day ceremony has shrunk, and he hopes to inspire the youth to get back into the country’s history.

“Participation is getting lower and lower,” Jumper said. “Our older veterans are passing away; the new ones are not coming along to come up for the honors and we are strictly here to honor the diseased who lost their lives.”

The ceremony consisted of some songs, honoring Craighead County veterans, as well as a three-volley salute from the Jonesboro Police Department.

It was a day spent honoring those who did everything in their power to protect their country.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.