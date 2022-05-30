Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Warm Memorial Day

May 30th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our nice weather continues into Memorial Day. Highs will be a little warmer with many areas in the upper 80s and some touching the 90s. On Wednesday, a cold front will slowly move in from the north and slowly push south through Thursday. This will give us some rain chances and maybe a few downpours. We are transitioning out of our spring severe weather season into typical summertime storms as much of the dynamics shift to the north. This means any severe weather threats transition to less of a tornado threat and more of a high wind threat. Wind and hail are the concern Wednesday. We also see beneficial rain become spotty, and rainfall amounts greatly differ within a few miles. You have to be right under the downpours, as most storms don’t move or move very slowly. Cool and less humid air comes in behind the front for a few days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash Saturday night in Jonesboro.
Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash
UPDATE: Police find body in alley
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Pilot killed in plane crash
Josef Hunjas was located near his home Sunday morning and is safe.
Missing Missouri man with Alzheimer’s found safe
One injured after vehicle and train crash

Latest News

Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (5/292022)
Ryan's Sunday 5PM Forecast (5/292022)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (5/28/22)
Aaron's Saturday Evening Forecast (5/28/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (5/27/22)
Aaron's Friday Evening Forecast (5/27/22)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (5/27)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (5/27)