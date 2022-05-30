MPD: Homicides continue at same rate as record-breaking 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Families across Memphis are mourning the loss of loved ones after another weekend of violence.

Shootings injured at least 12 people across the city and claimed at least one life, according to police.

New numbers from the Memphis Police Department show homicides are on par with last year, which was a record-breaking year for homicides.

According to MPD, 114 homicides have occurred this year, compared 115 at this point last year.

Those numbers are even more concerning heading into summer.

Crime experts say violence tends to increase during the summer months.

This weekend’s violence may surprise most people, but not Delvin Lane.

“It’s not surprising, but it’s sad,” said Lane.

Lane leads 901 Bloc Squad, a violence intervention program made up of former gang members and others who keep a close eye on what’s happening on the streets.

Lane says they try to “intervene” with young people, those most at-risk of committing violence, before it’s too late.

“We have a lot of young people around our city right now, around the country, that’s having social media drama, social media beef, rap beefs, and those rap beefs have led to hundreds and hundreds of people being murdered,” said Lane. “A lot of us come from this background. We know these communities we’re going to be working in. We already have a relationship there.”

Lane says 901 Bloc Squad is adding 25 workers.

Funding for that comes from the City of Memphis, who they’ve partnered with as part of Mayor Jim Strickland’s crime reduction strategy.

Lane says with this larger staff, they’re going to be able to do more work in the community and help prevent more violent crime.

“We’re going to be on a block building relationship with some of these guys they call the big homies, the shooters,” said Lane. “That way we can be right there before the violence happens and we can be proactive rather than reactive.”

While homicide numbers are even with last year, aggravated assaults, which often lead to homicides, are down by about six percent, according to the city’s public safety data hub.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis says crime in Memphis is being driven by property crime.

“Our property crime issues are driving our crime more so than aggravated assaults,” said Davis.

