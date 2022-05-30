Organization releases balloons for victims in recent mass shootings

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - Members with the Positive Brotherhood and the community came together on Monday in Malden to show support for the victims in recent mass shootings.

They gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park where they held a balloon release for the 19 kids and two adults killed in the Uvalde school shooting and the Buffalo supermarket shooting where 10 were shot.

Positive Brotherhood President Greg Killebrew says it’s important we remember the victims in these recent tragedies.

“It was 19 kids and two teachers, that’s a massacre ya know,’ Killebrew said. “It’s nothing that we want to just say, oh it’s just a shooting. It’s not just a shooting. These people killed kids man. Kids. Something that we deal with. Kids. And people always say can it happen around here? Yes, it can.”

Killebrew said it was a horrible thing that happened and wonders who is protecting our kids in the schools.

“For 19 kids and two teachers in one school, those kids didn’t have a chance with a gunman who is 18 years old. Who is able to walk into the school, go into a classroom and start shooting and killing a bunch of kids,” Killebrew said.

Lamarr Benford wanted to come out and show his support for the victims as well.

“I just think that gun violence is very prevalent in this country,” Benford said. “My cousin got murdered a month ago from gun violence. So, seeing those kids get shot made me want to come here.”

They also released balloons for the victims for any future shootings and for the hope that something can be done to help prevent them going forward.

