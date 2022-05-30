Energy Alert
Sunday marked one year since Wagster murder

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sunday, May 29, marks one year since 22-year-old Gavin Wagster was killed in Jonesboro while at a friend’s house.

After 365 days of processing his death, Gavin’s mother, Regina Wagster said the pain still feels the same.

“It just really hits home today,” Wagster said, “He’s not coming back.”

Wagster’s family and friends gathered on his anniversary to remember how he lived, many saying he was a light in the community.

“You would never hang out with him and not laugh so hard that your face would hurt,” Wagster’s friend Hailey Bounds said.

The family mentioned that their loved one’s death is a reminder that some changes need to be made to gun laws and how a violent crime case is handled.

“If a year has gone by, and the person who committed this crime is still wandering free as if nothing happened, then something needs to change,” Gavin’s brother Jordon Wagster said.

As the pursuit for justice continues, the Wagster family remains confident that Gavin’s murder will not go unpunished.

“I am optimistic as to when the trial actually begins because the evidence and the witness testimony is so mountainous that even a blind and deaf jury would find the correct verdict,” Jordon said.

Court records show that Logan Murray, the man accused of Gavin’s murder, will be set to go to trial in September.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

