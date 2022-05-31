Energy Alert
1 dead in plane crash in Crittenden County

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crop duster crashed in Crittenden County Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson with the City of West Memphis says it happened east of Dacus Lake.

We are working to learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

