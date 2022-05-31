Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on Monday.(None)
By Clayton Hester
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old was injured in a crash involving a tractor and a locomotive three miles north of Portageville.

The crash happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the juvenile was driving a 2007 John Deere 8330 and failed to yield as it drove into the path of a GE Electric Locomotive.

The 16-year-old driver of the tractor was seriously injured, and the tractor was totaled.

The teen was transported by a private vehicle to a medical facility in Sikeston.

The train conductor was not hurt.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say crash reconstruction teams will be combing over evidence to hopefully find...
5 killed in Georgia boat collision; man charged
One injured after vehicle and train crash
UPDATE: Police find body in alley
Plane crash near Lawrence County Road 605
Pilot killed in plane crash
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
May 31: What you need to know
Arkansas State football headlines
Red Wolves in 60: Football making recruiting headlines on Memorial Day weekend
Arkansas heading to Stillwater
Arkansas baseball is a #2 seed in Stillwater Regional
Indians back in Final Four
Kennett baseball preparing for MSHSAA Final Four, aiming for back-to-back state titles