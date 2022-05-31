200 jobs coming to Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A solar farm company is bringing 200 construction jobs to Jackson County.

Moss Solar is a Second Chance employer and will be looking for experienced equipment operators, people with construction experience, and laborers.

They are willing to train inexperienced applicants in construction skills.

Moss says it pays very competitive wages.

The project is to construct a 1,900-acre solar farm in Jackson County.

