200 jobs coming to Jackson County

By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A solar farm company is bringing 200 construction jobs to Jackson County.

Moss Solar is a Second Chance employer and will be looking for experienced equipment operators, people with construction experience, and laborers.

They are willing to train inexperienced applicants in construction skills.

Moss says it pays very competitive wages.

The project is to construct a 1,900-acre solar farm in Jackson County.

200 jobs are being announced in Jackson County.(Moss Solar)

