Very Warm Final Day of May

May 31st, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain chances are back in the forecast as a few clouds could bubble up into an isolated shower or two. Louder storms and heavier rain develop to our west along a slow-moving cold front set to arrive on Wednesday. Sunshine puts us around 90 degrees for the last day of May. June will start really nice once the front clears Region 8. Until then, expect a few quick showers and a round of heavier rain. Not everyone sees rain at the same time, and some may not see beneficial rain. Rain chances look highest along the state line and into southern Missouri at first before chances increase for the rest of us Wednesday night. A little rain could linger into Thursday morning. Storms could be loud, but only a couple could have wind or hail worthy of a severe thunderstorm warning. Cooler and less humid air arrives behind the front to drop our highs back near the 70s for the rest of the work week. We start a new warming trend through the weekend.

