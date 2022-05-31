Energy Alert
KAIT Athletes of the Month (May 2022)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - I’d say the first year of KAIT Athletes of the Month was a success. 774 different athletes were nominated and over 24 thousand votes were cast on kait8.com.

It’s time to reveal the winners in the month of May.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Daniel Golden (Nettleton soccer)

The May Boys Athlete of the Month is Daniel Golden of Nettleton. He suited up in soccer and cross country to name a few. Golden had an impressive golden goal in March in a Raiders win over Wynne. He’s also heading to Annapolis. Golden accepted an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Elise Knight (Valley View track & field)

The May Girls Athlete of the Month is Elise Knight of Valley View. She was key to the Lady Blazers winning state championships this year in cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field. Knight was a three-time All-State in cross country and two-time All-State in track. She signed with Ouachita Baptist.

You nominated 17 different athletes on kait8.com in May, you cast 820 votes on our website.

