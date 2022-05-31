Energy Alert
New scholarship to honor Marked Tree man

Vicki Frans and her two children accepted the honor on behalf of Franky Frans at the Chamber...
Vicki Frans and her two children accepted the honor on behalf of Franky Frans at the Chamber Banquet.(ASU-Newport)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who unexpectedly died in 2019 is now being honored with an award that will help pay for someone’s education.

According to a news release from ASU-Newport, the Franky Frans Shining Light Scholarship will honor his legacy.

He was from Marked Tree, and that’s where he raised his family.

“His career as a high voltage lineman allowed him to literally restore light to Marked Tree and surrounding communities,” the news release said. “He is remembered as someone who was always willing to help no matter the circumstances.”

When the $100,000 goal is reached, this scholarship will cover the full tuition of one ASUN-Marked Tree student each year.

To help reach this goal, the Mary Ann and Sidney Arnold Family Charitable Fund will match all donations made to the Franky Frans Shining Light Scholarship.

To donate to the Franky Frans Shining Light Scholarship online click here. You can also mail a check to ASU-Newport’s Office of Advancement at 7648 Victory Blvd. Newport, AR, 72112. For more information, contact Teriann Turner at teriann_turner@asun.edu or call 870-512-7754.

