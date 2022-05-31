Registration open for 2022 Arkansas State women’s soccer camps

Dates have been announced for Red Wolves Soccer Camp by Arkansas State women’s soccer head coach Brian Dooley and registration is open.

Session I for boys and girls ages 6-14 is sold out but runs June 1-3 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the A-State Soccer Park. Session II has space available running July 27-29 from 9-11:30 a.m. Cost of the summer camp is $109. For more information and registration, please visit RedWolvesSoccerCamp.com.

Per NCAA rules, Red Wolves Soccer Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.