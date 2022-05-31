Registration open for 2022 Arkansas State women’s soccer camps
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Dates have been announced for Red Wolves Soccer Camp by Arkansas State women’s soccer head coach Brian Dooley and registration is open.
Session I for boys and girls ages 6-14 is sold out but runs June 1-3 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the A-State Soccer Park. Session II has space available running July 27-29 from 9-11:30 a.m. Cost of the summer camp is $109. For more information and registration, please visit RedWolvesSoccerCamp.com.
Per NCAA rules, Red Wolves Soccer Camps are open to any and all entrants, limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender.
