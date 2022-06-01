Deadly crash reported in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 90 in Randolph County.

According to idrivearkansas.com, an 18-wheeler crashed less than 2 miles east of Highway 93 and about 5 miles northwest of Pocahontas.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has not responded with any more details.

