Deadly crash reported in Randolph County

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Highway 90 in Randolph County.

According to idrivearkansas.com, an 18-wheeler crashed less than 2 miles east of Highway 93 and about 5 miles northwest of Pocahontas.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has not responded with any more details.

