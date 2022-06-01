Energy Alert
A-State employee retires after 46 years

By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University said goodbye to one of its longtime employees.

Gina Bowman has retired from the university after 46 years of service in the Athletics Department and the Communications Department.

Bowman was the first female sports information director for the entire NCAA Division I-A.

The Arkansas State alumna and retiree said waking up the next day will not feel the same.

“That makes me sad knowing that I won’t get up tomorrow morning and come to work,” Bowman said.

Bowman’s longtime friend and colleague Ron Carroll said he could not have been more proud to have her as a friend and coworker.

“We’ve been able to talk about the good things and all of the bad things and the memories we both have together,” Carroll said.

At the retirement reception at A-State, Bowman was surprised with a farewell message from former Arkansas Governor and A-State alumnus Mike Beebe.

“You’ve been the eyes and the ears in many instances and certainly the voice,” Beebe said in the video message.

Bowman said she plans to find something to do during her retirement, adding she won’t stay away from campus for too long.

