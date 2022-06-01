Airport looks to meet demand with new hangars

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The growth of the Pocahontas Municipal Airport has community leaders looking to expand.

The airport has already started the first steps to help meet the high demand by putting in four new hangars.

“We are building four new box hangars that will be located just to our south along the fence line,” said airport manager Randy Gilless. “They are going to be 60 by 80-foot box hangars with 70-foot hydraulic doors with a connecting apron to our existing taxi way.”

Gilless said he is thrilled to be able to finally get some projects started after years of nothing.

“I mean our financials have gone from nothing when I started to now we are able to get a few things done,” he said.

Since 2010, the airport has seen a 164% increase in traffic, while fuel sales are up an astounding 14,000%.

It’s a trend Gilless can see continuing.

“I think this is just the start I could see this place really blow up in the future,” he said. “We are in a really good spot and have one of the largest airports in the area.”

The new hangars are just the start of what the airport hopes are many new projects in the future, which include expanding their runway from 4,000 feet to 5,000 feet.

“At 5,000 feet, we can bring in basically any type of aircraft that would need to land here in Pocahontas,” Gilless said.

The construction of the new hangars will start this summer, weather permitting.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.