Brian Reardon returns to alma mater as Newport head football coach

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The calendar turning means the June grind begins towards Football Friday Night.

Newport is one of several area schools with a new head coach. Brian Reardon takes over the Greyhounds after spending over a decade at Southside. The 2021 Southerners won 9 games and reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs. Now Reardon is embracing expectations at his alma mater.

“I loved my 12 years at Southside, what they did for me. I’ve learned everything I know from coming through Southside, being able to build a program. And then getting to come back to Newport, it’s still what I call the honeymoon phase, everybody is flying high. Everybody is having fun and it’s exciting right now. Our main thing: new coaching staff, implementing my defensive style, Coach Branum’s offensive style. Trying to get them caught up to par on that. We’ve tried to explain to them, it doesn’t matter what we look like in June, we want to look good in December.”

