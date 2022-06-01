Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Brian Reardon returns to alma mater as Newport head football coach

Newport native Brian Reardon was hired in May as the new Greyhounds head coach.
Newport native Brian Reardon was hired in May as the new Greyhounds head coach.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The calendar turning means the June grind begins towards Football Friday Night.

Newport is one of several area schools with a new head coach. Brian Reardon takes over the Greyhounds after spending over a decade at Southside. The 2021 Southerners won 9 games and reached the 2nd round of the state playoffs. Now Reardon is embracing expectations at his alma mater.

“I loved my 12 years at Southside, what they did for me. I’ve learned everything I know from coming through Southside, being able to build a program. And then getting to come back to Newport, it’s still what I call the honeymoon phase, everybody is flying high. Everybody is having fun and it’s exciting right now. Our main thing: new coaching staff, implementing my defensive style, Coach Branum’s offensive style. Trying to get them caught up to par on that. We’ve tried to explain to them, it doesn’t matter what we look like in June, we want to look good in December.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
Deadly crash reported in Randolph County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash
One person killed in head-on collision
One person killed in head-on collision
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

New head coach, new D1 commit
Brian Reardon takes over at Newport, Isiah Kendall reflects on Jackson State commitment
Newport head coach
FFN Extra: Brian Reardon on taking over as Newport head coach
May winners revealed
KAIT Athletes of the Month (May 2022)
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls...
KAIT Athletes of the Month (May 2022)