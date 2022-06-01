June 1: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Showers and storms will increase along a slow-moving cold front today. The best chance of rain will come late in the day into the overnight with a few strong storms possible.

A complex of storms in Missouri may bring rain to a few spots this morning. While we are not expecting widespread severe weather, we still may see an isolated severe storm or two with gusty winds, lightning, and even small hail.

We will watch the storms later today and we will have the George Kell StormTRACKER out in the field monitoring the weather.

Cooler and less humid air moves in for the end of the week. The weekend is looking mostly dry as we start another warming trend.

Keep your notifications turned on in case a storm near you gets strong.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police released more details about a truck and train crash Saturday night near Dan Avenue and Woody Lane.

Arkansas Stop the Violence meets following the murder of 7-year-old girl in Little Rock.

Inflation costs could impact Arkansas tourism this summer.

Stroke awareness: How to save a life during a stroke emergency.

