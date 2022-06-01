Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lil Durk coming to Arkansas

Lil Durk is coming to Arkansas this year.
Lil Durk is coming to Arkansas this year.(JOEMOOREPRODUCTIONSLLC | Joe Moore @joemoore724)
By Jorge Quiquivix
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rap artist Lil Durk is coming to North Little Rock this fall, according to a news release from Simmons Bank Arena.

Today, the venue confirmed Lil Durk will make a stop for his “The 7220 Deluxe” tour on Sep. 18 at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 but there is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

More information from Simmons Bank Arena:

The 7220 album was released March 2022, debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and then subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. 7220 has garnered critical praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, and Vulture, and was certified gold by the RIAA, spawning 1 platinum and 3 gold-certified singles (“Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen, “What Happened to Virgil,” “AHHH HA,” and “Pissed Me Off”). Following the release in March, Durk also performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Boasting features from Wallen, Gunna, and Future, among others, the album is Durk’s most successful work to-date, with over 1 Billion streams in 2 months.

  • Sat Sep 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
  • Sun Sep 18 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
  • Tue Sep 20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion
  • Wed Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater
  • Sun Sep 25 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
  • Wed Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
  • Fri Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
  • Sun Oct 02 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
  • Mon Oct 03 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage
  • Wed Oct 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
  • Thu Oct 06 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
  • Fri Oct 07 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center
  • Wed Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
  • Fri Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
  • Mon Oct 17 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malcolm "Jay" King and fiancé Adrienne Grammer
Pilot identified after fatal plane crash
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened on County Road 324 at 8 a.m. on...
16-year-old seriously injured in tractor-locomotive crash
A picture from the sheriff's office shows the wreckage left behind by a crop duster.
Name released in Poinsett County plane crash
Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash Saturday night in Jonesboro.
New details in train vs. truck crash
28-year-old Ishawn Hayes is a mother of four who has always been known to give freely to those...
“I’m walking in my purpose”: Woman plans to give away car for charity

Latest News

Deadly crash reported in Randolph County
One person killed in head-on collision
One person killed in head-on collision
Zach's June 1st forecast.
Zach's June 1st forecast.
Emergency crews respond to train vs. vehicle crash Saturday night in Jonesboro.
New details in train vs. truck crash