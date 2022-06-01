Lil Durk coming to Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Rap artist Lil Durk is coming to North Little Rock this fall, according to a news release from Simmons Bank Arena.

Today, the venue confirmed Lil Durk will make a stop for his “The 7220 Deluxe” tour on Sep. 18 at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $39.50 but there is an 8 ticket limit per household.

Tickets are available at the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office www.livenation.com or www.ticketmaster.com.

More information from Simmons Bank Arena:

The 7220 album was released March 2022, debuted #1 on the Billboard 200 charts and then subsequently went #1 again four weeks later. 7220 has garnered critical praise from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, the New York Times, and Vulture, and was certified gold by the RIAA, spawning 1 platinum and 3 gold-certified singles (“Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen, “What Happened to Virgil,” “AHHH HA,” and “Pissed Me Off”). Following the release in March, Durk also performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Boasting features from Wallen, Gunna, and Future, among others, the album is Durk’s most successful work to-date, with over 1 Billion streams in 2 months.

Sat Sep 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun Sep 18 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Tue Sep 20 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Pavilion

Wed Sep 21 – Louisville, KY – Iroquois Amphitheater

Sun Sep 25 – Portsmouth, VA – Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Fri Sep 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

Sun Oct 02 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

Mon Oct 03 – Washington, D.C. – Echostage

Wed Oct 05 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Thu Oct 06 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 07 – Southaven, MS – Landers Center

Wed Oct 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

Fri Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Mon Oct 17 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

